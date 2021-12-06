As the title race heats up, Liverpool is outperforming the 2019/20 Premier League champions.

With each passing week, and as Liverpool’s Premier League title credentials grow more and more established, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to escape comparisons to the 2019/20 season’s title winners.

With the exception of a few departures and arrivals, a large portion of the core group remains from that side, bringing winning experience that wasn’t present in previous great title fights.

However, after the same number of games, there is already a significant points differential between what that league-winning club had and what current Liverpool squad has.

At first look, this could indicate that the existing group isn’t up to par. However, a closer examination of the numbers for both sides reveals a startlingly different picture.

Liverpool earned 43 points after 15 games in the 2019/20 season, having scored 37 goals and conceding 14. Jurgen Klopp’s side has nine points less this season after the same number of games, with a total of 34.

However, when it comes to goal analysis, there is a surprising disparity between the two clubs.

The Reds’ attack has been in fantastic form this season, and their goal total would back that up, with Divock Origi’s late winner against Wolves on Saturday marking their 44th league goal of the season.

That total is seven higher than the champs had two years ago at this point in the season.

There’s a school of thought that Klopp has tweaked Liverpool’s focus this season, committing more players forward and allowing for even more spectacular attacking exploits – albeit at the cost of some defensive solidity.

Surprisingly, Liverpool’s eventual league champions conceded one goal more than this year’s class.

Furthermore, in terms of xG-against, this Liverpool team has a little advantage over the title-winning club, with a total of 14.1 to 15.4.

Despite the nine-point deficit at the same stage, the above implies that this Liverpool team is doing better than the team that went on to win the title.

This conclusion is arguably supported by the fact that Liverpool is once again performing admirably in terms of Expected Points (xP).

