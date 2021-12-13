As the title battle takes a new turn, a former Liverpool goalie issues a warning to Chelsea.

Despite sliding to third place in the table, David James believes Chelsea is still the ‘team to beat’ this season.

The west London team had been leading the Premier League until last Saturday, when a 3-2 defeat at West Ham dropped them behind Liverpool and Manchester City, who had both won their games.

When Thomas Tuchel’s side hosted Leeds on Saturday, they were on the verge of squandering more points, but struck an injury-time penalty to seal a crucial 3-2 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are in third place, two points behind the Sky Blues and one behind Jurgen Klopp’s side, after City and Liverpool both won this weekend.

Despite looking a touch less secure than their competitors in recent weeks, former Reds goalkeeper James feels Chelsea are still in contention.

He told Stadium Astro, ‘I’m pleased Chelsea won tonight because they are the team to beat for me.’

‘Based on their upcoming games, I’ve predicted they won’t be top of the table come Christmas.’ The games between Manchester City and Liverpool are a lot more relaxed.

‘However, everyone has struggled to some extent. Last Saturday, both Liverpool and Manchester City came out on top in nail-biting victories.

‘It’s going to be a difficult season, but I believe Chelsea is the team to beat.’ When Liverpool is in such good form, stringing victories together, you know they’re going to run them tight.’ With each team having four league games to play by the end of December, the Christmas period could be vital in determining whether of the top three teams manages to gain an advantage.

Liverpool’s next match is against relegation-threatened Newcastle at Anfield on Thursday, while Chelsea will visit Everton, who have won just one of their previous ten Premier League games.

When City hosts Leeds at the Etihad on Tuesday, they will have the chance to increase their lead at the top.