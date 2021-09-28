As the team’s vs. Porto confirmed, Liverpool fans say the same thing about Kostas Tsimikas.

Jurgen Klopp has chosen his starting lineup for tonight’s Champions League match against Porto.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been ruled out with a strained groin, is replaced by James Milner in the Liverpool defence.

Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Andy Robertson have all retained their starting positions, while the midfield and front three have not changed since Brentford.

However, some supporters believe that Kostas Tsimikas should have been given a chance in Porto.

So far this season, the left defender has only started five games in all competitions and has two assists.

Tsimikas was an unused replacement against Brentford at the weekend after playing the whole 90 minutes against Crystal Palace a few weeks ago.

Following a difficult afternoon for the Reds’ back four against Brentford, fans expected a number of changes in midweek.

Klopp, on the other hand, has chosen stability over rotation, with James Milner replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold as the sole alteration from the weekend lineup.

After a rocky start to life at Anfield last season, Tsimikas has impressed when called upon so far this season.

The 25-year-old is only two outings away from equaling his total from the previous campaign.