As the Taliban sweep provinces, Biden remains unmoved on the Afghan exit.

The Taliban are making rapid gains in Afghanistan, but President Joe Biden is sticking to his guns and insisting on a US withdrawal, despite the fact that just a few choices appear to be on the table to reverse the rebels’ momentum.

The Taliban’s rapid advances, which included seizing six provincial capitals in a matter of days, may have surprised some in Afghanistan, but they were not unexpected in Washington, where the US military is completing the drawdown ordered by Biden by August 31.

Laurel Miller, the US special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan until 2017, said, “The decision to withdraw was made in full knowledge that what we are seeing today was likely to happen.”

There is a cold calculation for Biden, who has long advocated for ending America’s longest-ever war: nothing more could be achieved, and the US long ago achieved its stated goal of defeating Al-Qaeda in the region following the September 11, 2001 attacks, though the Taliban have yet to cut ties with the group.

“Nearly 20 years of experience has shown us,” Biden said last month, “that ‘just one more year’ of fighting in Afghanistan is not a solution, but a recipe for being there indefinitely.” One key question is whether the US, which has recently conducted air strikes to support its Afghan allies, will continue to send in fighter jets against the Taliban.

The Biden administration had stated that any air power would be confined to counter-terrorism operations, but that it would continue to provide the government with equipment and training.

It also warns the Taliban that if they take over by force, they risk becoming a pariah — despite the fact that the militant Islamist party was internationally isolated when it ruled much of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

According to Miller, who is currently Asia program director at the International Crisis Group, the pariah argument is “the leverage that the administration is leaning hard on because that’s the leverage they have.”

“I believe the Taliban would prefer credibility and financial support from the international world. But acquiring power is their first priority,” she said. The best-case scenario for the government, she added, is to achieve a stalemate with the Taliban and then pursue a political settlement.

Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars’ Asia program, doubted that the US will be able to reverse the trend now that it is retreating.

“I fear it will be difficult since the Taliban is so strong and the Afghan military is currently besieged. Brief News from Washington Newsday.