As the Taliban return, Afghan influencers go dark on social media.

Sadiqa Madadgar’s social media accounts appeared to be similar to those of any other successful young Afghan influencer until Taliban insurgents attacked Kabul and shattered her hopes.

Afghanistan’s social media has been rocked by the return of the hardline Islamist group. Influential figures have gone quiet or disappeared, leaving locals and campaigners rushing to clean up their digital footprints.

Madadgar, a previous contestant on the reality singing competition “Afghan Star,” gained a large following thanks to her amazing vocals and down-to-earth, girl-next-door demeanor.

She was a devout Muslim who wore a headscarf who spent her days creating movies that captivated Afghan children, earning her 21,200 YouTube subscribers and 182,000 Instagram followers.

She laughs in one video as she tries to chop open a watermelon. On another occasion, the 22-year-old is in a cafe, singing a melancholy folk ballad while a friend plays guitar.

She videotaped herself sharing a pizza with companions on a recent trip to Kandahar, the Taliban’s spiritual heartland.

Madadgar made her first overtly political Instagram post on Saturday.

She commented, “I don’t want to express my pain online, but I’m weary of this.” “When I look at the dirt, my homeland, which is slowly being destroyed in front of my eyes, my heart breaks.”

The Taliban terrorists captured Kabul the next day, and Madadgar was forced to stop posting.

Millions of Afghan youth, particularly women and religious minorities, are concerned that what they once posted online may now put their lives in jeopardy.

Few people recall the Taliban imposing its ultra-conservative brand of Islamic law on Afghanistan for the first time in 1996-2001.

Women were barred from public life, girls were forbidden from attending school, entertainment was prohibited, and harsh punishments, such as stoning to death for adultery, were enacted.

With 290,000 Instagram followers and 400,000 TikTok followers, Ayeda Shadab was a fashion icon for many young Afghan women. She would model the most recent items from her fancy Kabul boutique every day.

She appeared in an asymmetrical sheer ball gown in one of her most recent films, with Dua Lipa’s addictive dance music “Levitating” playing in the background.

She had no illusions, though, about what a Taliban administration would imply for stylish female entrepreneurs like her.

In a recent interview with German broadcaster ZDF, she said, “If the Taliban control Kabul, individuals like me will no longer be safe.” “Women who don’t wear veils and work are unable to accept them.”

