As the Taliban extend their gains, the Afghan leader rallies his forces in the besieged northern city.

After a brief visit to the besieged northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif to rally his embattled forces, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani returned to the capital on Wednesday. Taliban fighters have now taken control of more than a fifth of the country’s provincial capitals in less than a week.

The mass surrender of hundreds of Afghan forces in nearby Kunduz, as well as the midnight assault of another province capital — the ninth city to be captured since Friday – overshadowed his visit.

One army officer, who did not want to be recognized, said they were forced to surrender after being subjected to ferocious mortar bombardment at Kunduz airport.

He told AFP, “There was no way to fight back.”

“My unit just surrendered with 20 men, three humvees, and four pick-up trucks. We’re all waiting for our pardon letters now. There is a long line.”

As Taliban forces drew closer to Mazar’s outskirts, Ghani met with long-time local strongman Atta Mohammad Noor and infamous warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum to discuss the city’s defense.

Officials offered no indication of the decision, but later Wednesday, General Hibatullah Alizia, the country’s armed forces chief, and General Sami Sadat, the country’s elite commandos, were named to replace two of the country’s top troops.

Mazar’s loss would be a devastating blow to Kabul’s administration, signaling the end of the government’s grip over the north, which has long been a stronghold for anti-Taliban forces.

Dostum and a contingent of commandos boarded a jet in Kabul on way to Mazar, according to photos shared on official government social media pages hours before Ghani arrived.

Dostum delivered a warning to the incoming militants after landing in the city.

He warned reporters, “The Taliban never learn from their mistakes,” and vowed to execute the extremists.

“The Taliban have tried multiple times to enter the north, but they have always been trapped. It will be difficult for them to leave.”

Dostum is accused of massacring hundreds, if not thousands, of Taliban prisoners of war during the US-backed operations that overthrew the country’s hardline Islamists in 2001.

Since May, when the US-led military coalition began the final part of a drawdown due to be completed by the end of the month, fighting in Afghanistan’s long-running conflict has risen drastically.

A local lawmaker told AFP that security forces had retreated following days of violent confrontations east of Mazar, in the capital of Badakhshan province, Faizabad.

“The Taliban have taken control. Brief News from Washington Newsday.