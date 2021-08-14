As the Taliban close in on Kabul, Afghan President Hamid Karzai vows to put an end to the bloodshed.

As Taliban insurgents drew in on Kabul after defeating his military troops over the previous ten days, Afghanistan’s beleaguered president vowed Saturday to prevent more bloodshed.

Ashraf Ghani said he intended to end the carnage “as a historic task” in a recorded message to the country, his first since the Taliban launched their sweeping onslaught.

“I will not allow the imposed war on people to result in additional deaths,” he stated, his face solemn as he sat in front of an Afghan flag.

The president made no indication that he would quit or accept blame for the disastrous military breakdown, but he did say that the armed forces could be “remobilized” and that talks to help end the conflict were underway.

But, with government control over Afghanistan having but disintegrated, Obama offered little specifics on what his administration was preparing.

Ghani’s statement came as US Marines were dispatched to manage the withdrawal of embassy personnel as well as thousands of Afghans and their families who fear retaliation for serving the US during its 20-year occupation.

Kabul has basically become the beleaguered last stand for government forces that have offered little or no resistance elsewhere, as the country’s second and third largest cities have fallen under Taliban hands.

As the Taliban advanced on Kabul, citizens waited in huge lines outside banks to withdraw their cash. Some of the branches looked to be out of cash.

Insurgent forces have set up camp barely 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Kabul, prompting the US and other countries to rush to evacuate their citizens out of the Afghan capital ahead of a feared all-out attack.

Heavy combat was also reported in the area of Mazar-i-Sharif, a remote outpost in the north where warlord and former vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum had collected his anti-Taliban force.

Jalalabad, Gardez, and Khost — all Pashtun-dominated and unlikely to provide any resistance now – were the only remaining cities of any significance that had not yet been seized.

As the first American forces from a planned 3,000-strong re-deployment arrived in Kabul to protect the airport and coordinate evacuations, embassy workers were ordered to begin shredding and burning sensitive material.

On Friday, a number of European countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, and Spain, announced the departure of employees from their embassies.

The dominant attitude among Kabul residents and the tens of thousands who have sought safety there in recent weeks has been one of confusion and fear.

Brief News from Washington Newsday.