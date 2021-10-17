As the T20 World Cup gets underway, Oman and PNG take center stage.

On Sunday, Oman and Papua New Guinea kick off the Twenty 20 World Cup in the unusual setting of Al Amerat, where the global extravaganza kicks off after being forced out of India by Covid-19.

A double-header at the 3,000-seat arena near Muscat kicks off the seventh World Cup.

Bangladesh will play Scotland later on Sunday, while Ireland, Namibia, the Netherlands, and 2014 champions Sri Lanka will compete on Monday.

The first round of qualifying has eight teams competing for four spots in the Super 12 round-robin stage.

All matches will be held in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, and will include England, Australia, South Africa, the defending champions West Indies, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Afghanistan.

The top four go to the semi-finals before the final on November 14 in Dubai.

There’s a lot on the line. A berth in the next round ensures a participation in the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

In addition, there is a monetary incentive. Teams that fail to go past the first round are awarded a meager $40,000 prize.

The $1.6 million winner’s check goes to the eventual champions.

Oman is competing in their second T20 World Cup, having stunned Ireland in 2016, the last time the tournament was staged before the pandemic canceled the planned 2020 edition in Australia.

Oman’s team is nearly entirely made up of semi-professional South Asian expatriates who work full-time and play cricket. Many people work out at 5:30 a.m.

“There was a period when the Oman team’s only strength was bowling, particularly quick bowling. Now I believe we are doing well as a unit “Aqib Ilyas, Oman’s vice-captain, stated.

“This team is far superior to the one from 2016, and we have set a new standard.”

Papua New Guinea is competing in their first T20 World Cup.

They’ve been in Oman for a month and have already acclimatized to the Gulf’s conditions.

Bangladesh has only won one match at the tournament since 2007, but with a world ranking of six, they will be favorites to get to the second round.

They come into the tournament having won home series against Australia, New Zealand, and Zimbabwe.

“We must maintain a sense of humility and refuse to take anything for granted. Against Scotland, we’ll have to be at our best from the first ball “Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah, who has been sidelined with a back injury in the build-up, stated.

In each of their past three T20 World Cup outings, the Scots have failed at the first hurdle, in 2007, 2009, and 2016.

In each of their past three T20 World Cup outings, the Scots have failed at the first hurdle, in 2007, 2009, and 2016.