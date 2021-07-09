As the Suns take a 2-0 lead, Devin Booker praises Kobe Bryant as an inspiration to ‘Finish the Job.’

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns claimed that the late Kobe Bryant was an inspiration to him during the Suns’ journey to the NBA Finals.

The two-time All-Star has never concealed his adoration for the Los Angeles Lakers legend, whose life was brutally cut short in January 2020 when he, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and eight other people died in a helicopter crash just outside of Los Angeles.

Booker has the phrase “Be Legendary” tattooed on his arm. It was inspired by a statement Bryant scrawled on Booker’s sneakers after a game in 2016, Booker’s rookie season and Bryant’s final season in the NBA.

Following Kobe Bryant’s previous visit to Phoenix, he signed shoes for Suns youngster Devin Booker. pic.twitter.com/5shU3ZPqJV (via @DevinBook)

March 24, 2016 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA)

Over the previous two seasons, Booker has established himself as one of the NBA’s top players, playing a key role in Phoenix’s return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.

However, Booker told ESPN’s Malika Andrews prior of Game Two against the Milwaukee Bucks that Bryant would have advised him to overlook personal accolades until the Suns had won their first NBA title.

“Complete the task. That’s what [Kobe] would tell me,” says the player.

“Right now, I’m aware of that. Get it done, he’d say, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Bryant was a near-constant presence in Booker’s head, and the latter’s legendary Mamba attitude extended far beyond basketball’s traditional borders, according to Booker.

Booker remarked, “I’ve reflected on that primarily my entire upbringing and my entire career.” “I’m just picking and choosing bits and pieces of the attitude, mentality, and competitive spirit of it.”

“Everyone is aware of it. You don’t have to be a basketball player to appreciate what Kobe has done to change people’s perspectives on the game. That’s most likely what I’ll remember from him.”

On Thursday night, Booker and the Suns took a two-game lead in the NBA championship series by defeating the Bucks 118-108 at home. Phoenix’s leading scorer on the night was Booker, who had 31 points in 44 minutes while also contributing six assists and five rebounds.

