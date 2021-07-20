As the summer transfer window opens, Liverpool has confirmed Marko Grujic’s exit to FC Porto.

Marko Grujic has left Liverpool and joined FC Porto on a permanent basis, according to the club.

The Reds and the Primeira Liga club have negotiated a deal of £10.5 million for the Serbia international, according to The Washington Newsday on Tuesday morning.

Grujic arrived in Portugal late Monday evening after being granted permission to leave Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Austria to complete his departure.

Last season, the midfielder was on loan at the Estadio do Dragao, where he helped the club reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

The 25-year-old was Jurgen Klopp’s first signing, and Porto have been comfortably in the lead in the fight to capture him on a permanent basis this summer.

“Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has today completed a permanent transfer to FC Porto,” read a statement from the Anfield club confirming Grujic’s departure.

“The Serbian international returns to the Portuguese club after a loan spell of 39 games and two goals in 2020-21.

“When Jürgen Klopp decided to join Liverpool from Red Star Belgrade in January 2016, he was Jürgen Klopp’s first signing as manager. He arrived later that year.

“He appeared in eight games for Liverpool in his rookie season and six more in 2017-18, before joining Cardiff City on loan for the second half of the season.

“After two solid seasons with Hertha BSC, Grujic was able to play in the Bundesliga on a regular basis.

“He played in two League Cup matches for the Reds in the early part of last season, scoring his first goal for the club in a 7-2 triumph over Lincoln City, before joining Porto.

“Grujic joined Klopp’s squad for a pre-season training camp in Austria earlier this month and will now leave to join Porto on a permanent basis.

“Everyone at Liverpool FC appreciates Marko’s efforts to the club and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Grujic is one of two Liverpool players set to leave in the next 24 hours after a deal with Union Berlin was reached for Taiwo Awoniyi.

According to The Washington Newsday, Awoniyi is scheduled to. “The summary has come to an end.”