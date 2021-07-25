As the summer clear-out continues, a Liverpool defender is expected to depart.

Tony Gallacher, a defender for Liverpool, is expected to leave the club this summer, with Sunderland having made contact about a possible transfer.

The Black Cats have enquired about a possible loan move for the Scot, while a permanent move is not ruled out while the two teams are in talks.

Gallacher joined the Reds for £200,000 in the January transfer window of 2018 after a successful trial with Falkirk.

Following that, he was absorbed into the club’s academy system before making his first-team debut during the 2019-20 season.

The 22-year-old was included in the makeshift side that lost 5-0 to Aston Villa in the League Cup while Jurgen Klopp’s main squad was in Qatar for the Club World Cup.

He has not been in contention since, and during the first half of last season, he spent four months on loan with Major League Soccer club Toronto FC.

Gallacher is one of a number of Liverpool academy players who are expected to leave before the new season begins.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner recently completed a trial with League One side Portsmouth, though it is unknown whether he will be handed a permanent contract.

In any case, the Reds believe the 20-year-old would benefit from a permanent move away in order to play regular senior games.

Gallacher is one of a number of defenders who have piqued Sunderland’s interest as they prepare for their first full season under Lee Johnson.