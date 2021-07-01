As the Springboks return to action, Siya Kolisi is looking forward to facing the Lions.

Siya Kolisi, the South African captain, is looking forward to facing the British and Irish Lions on home turf.

However, Kolisi says that the team’s main focus must be on putting in a good performance against Georgia on Friday, when they play for the first time since winning the 2019 World Cup.

Sixteen of the group that helped capture the Webb Ellis Cup after victory over England in Yokohama have been picked by new Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber for the warm-up game in Pretoria, with six certain to start.

Rosko Specman and Aphelele Fassi are expected to make their international debuts on the wings, while Leicester back-rower Jasper Wiese might make his debut off the bench.

While it is obvious that the entire country would be focused on the opening match against Warren Gatland’s side in Cape Town on July 24, Kolisi believes that the immediate task at hand must come first.

Kolisi remarked at a news conference, “We have been waiting for a year and six months (to play again), and that is what is on our minds right now.”

“We want to get on the field and give it our all in order to win.”

“Right now, the most essential thing for us is to make sure the combinations, systems, and plans are working.

“We can’t think that far ahead – we all know it’s coming (the Lions tour), but we have to prove ourselves in this game first. We must perform as individuals and as a group.”

“It’s nice to know they’re here (in South Africa), but nothing has changed for us,” Kolisi continued. We’ve always assumed that everything will work out and that all we need to do now is work hard.

“We’ll take things as they come; our main goal is to come together as a team and be ready to play when the time comes.

“It’s huge; we’re excited about it, and that’s why we’re working as hard as we can to be a part of it. (This is a brief piece.)