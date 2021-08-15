As the situation with Everton’s goalkeeper evolves, Joao Virginia is getting closer to a loan deal.

Sporting Lisbon are in pole position to recruit Everton goalkeeper Joao Virginia on a loan deal.

The Blues have made the 21-year-old available on a season-long deal this summer.

Virginia, who was once again absent from Everton’s matchday squad at Goodison Park on Saturday, is being pursued by Sporting Lisbon.

Virginia came up through Sporting’s city rivals Benfica’s ranks, but he appears to be on the verge of a switch to Jose Alvalade Stadium.

Sporting won the Portuguese championship for the first time since 2002 in May.

Last season, Virginia made his first-team debut for Everton, replacing the injured Jordan Pickford against Burnley and then filling in for him in the FA Cup fixture against Manchester City.

Everton, though, are willing to let Virginia go on loan due to the signing of Asmir Begovic and the ability of teenager Harry Tyrer to provide further protection.