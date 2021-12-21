As the shortlists for the Oscars are revealed, Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Ariana Grande are all in the running.

The Academy released its annual shortlists Tuesday ahead of the formal nominations, and Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Ariane Grande are all in the race for the best original song Oscar. However, the French shocker “Titane” did not make the shortlist for best foreign picture.

Beyonce’s ballad “Be Alive,” written for the tennis film “King Richard,” about Serena and Venus Williams’ father (played by Will Smith), was among a list of 15 songs that will be narrowed down to a final five before the Oscars in March.

She’ll be competing against her husband, Jay-Z, who produced the Netflix Western “The Harder They Fall” and collaborated with Kid Cudi on the song “Guns Go Bang” from the film.

In the comedy “Don’t Look Up,” Ariana Grande’s pop star persona performs “Just Look Up” to urge the world to take seriously the approaching threat of a comet crashing into Earth.

The 007 theme tune “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish was also included on the list.

From a pool of 92 films, fifteen nominees for the Academy Award for best international feature film were announced. A single film from each country is allowed to be submitted.

France has the most foreign film nominations of any country in Oscar history, but it will sit out this year after Julia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or-winning body horror “Titane” failed to make the cut.

The ultra-violent film about a female serial murderer who has sex with autos before convincing a firefighter that she is his long-lost son may have been too contentious for Academy voters.

Paolo Sorrentino’s coming-of-age drama “The Hand of God” (Italy) and Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car” (Japan), based on a Haruki Murakami short story, are among the frontrunners on the shortlist.

With morality drama “A Hero,” Iran’s Asghar Farhadi joins a rare group of auteurs who have won numerous foreign film Oscars earlier with “A Separation” and “The Salesman.”

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” a humorous drama about a reluctant young teacher recruited to work in the world’s most secluded school, has brought Bhutan one step closer to its first Oscar nomination.

Denmark, which won the foreign picture Oscar last year for “Another Round,” has a strong candidate in “Flee,” which follows a gay Afghan refugee on his treacherous trip to Europe.

The animated film was also named to the best documentary shortlist, which was announced on Tuesday.

