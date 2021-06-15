As the shirt number swap is confirmed, Liverpool Women’s Player of the Season inks a new contract.

Missy Bo Kearns, Liverpool’s Player of the Season in 2020/2021, has extended her contract with the club.

The 20-year-old had a breakout season with the Reds, appearing 15 times in the FA Women’s Championship for the club.

The midfielder has opted to prolong her spell at Prenton Park, it was announced yesterday.

Kearns stated after signing her new contract: “It’s a dream come true for me to be able to stay with the club, and it’s a great honor. I only want to play for Liverpool, and I’m ecstatic.

“Last year was my breakout season individually. I was given the opportunity to show what I can do shortly after Christmas, and I believe I took advantage of it.

“It feels like I was just in the Under-11s yesterday, and I’ve just taken it day by day, enjoying every moment of playing in a Liverpool shirt.”

The Liverpool native came through the ranks of the club’s academy system to become one of the club’s most promising players.

Kearns’ outstanding performance last season earned him a new squad number, which he will wear next season instead of the number 21 shirt.

Last season, the homegrown talent guided LFCW reach third place in the FA Women’s Championship, and manager Matt Beard hopes she can continue to aid her team.

Beard stated, “I’ve been watching a lot of Bo lately and she has piqued my interest. She possesses all of the necessary qualities to become a world-class player.

“She’ll be a major contributor to the team. She’s a Liverpool supporter and a local girl, and I’m thrilled she’s devoting her future to the club.

“She’s technically gifted, a deft player, and a set-piece specialist, all of which are crucial.

“I’m extremely interested to watch how she progresses now that she’s had a chance to play a lot of minutes in the second half of last season.”

During the 2018/2019 season, the new number seven made a handful of substitute appearances for the senior team in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League.

