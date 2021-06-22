As the request to light up the stadium in rainbow colors is denied, Thomas Hitzlsperger sends a message to Uefa.

After Uefa refused a proposal to light up Munich’s Allianz Arena in rainbow colors before Germany’s match against Hungary on Wednesday, former Everton player Thomas Hitzlsperger sent a message to the European Championship organizers.

Dieter Reiter, the mayor of Munich, made the request in response to a new rule in Hungary that prohibits under-18s from sharing any anything that promotes homosexuality or gender transition.

Because of the “political situation,” Uefa has declined the proposal and instead recommended alternate dates for the stadium to be lighted up.

However, ex-Germany international Hitzlsperger, who came out as homosexual in January 2014, four months after retiring from professional football, wrote a message to his 242,700 Twitter followers stating, “Dear EURO2020, don’t be insulted by the rainbow.” Consider those who are still subjected to discrimination. They require assistance. Also, thank you for your help!”

While Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will be allowed to wear his rainbow captain’s armband during the game, European football’s governing body said in a statement: “UEFA understands that the intention is also to send a message to promote diversity and inclusion – a cause that Uefa has been supporting for many years – having joined forces with European clubs.”

“As a result, Uefa has offered alternate illumination dates that are more in line with existing events.

“Racism, homophobia, sexism, and other sorts of discrimination are blemishes on our civilizations – and one of the game’s most pressing issues today.

“Discriminatory behavior has tainted both the matches themselves and the internet discourse surrounding the sport we love outside of the stadiums.”

According to the BBC, Hungary approved a law last week banning LGBT publications for children, as well as educational materials and commercials perceived to promote gay rights.

The country’s foreign minister, Peter Szijjarto, stated that “mixing politics with sport” was “harmful and hazardous,” and praised Uefa’s decision.

"Thank God, common sense still prevails in the corridors of European football leadership," he remarked.