As the regular season approaches, the Patriots’ quarterback controversy takes center stage.

The New England Patriots will begin their 2021 season in just three weeks, and some believe they have a good problem on their hands.

After both Cam Newton and Mac Jones lit it up in New England’s 35-0 win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, the Patriots appear to have two better-than-average quarterback options.

When training camp opened, New England coach Bill Belichick anointed Newton the starter, and all indications are that he will start against the Miami Dolphins on September 12 at Gillette Stadium.

Newton, on the other hand, is 32 years old and coming off his worst full season statistically as a pro with the Patriots in 2020. In 15 starts for the Patriots, he threw just eight touchdowns and averaged just 177 yards per game, the fewest of any NFL quarterback with at least three games played, and struggled to get the ball down the field to receivers, prompting many to wonder how much more he has left in the tank.

Newton’s difficulties inspired Belichick to trade up and select Jones 15th overall in the NFL Draft in April as a result of his struggles. The University of Alabama product, who led the Crimson Tide to the national championship last season, has looked worthy of consideration in his preseason appearances against the Eagles and the Washington Football Team, registering identical 13-for-19 passing statistics in both games. In Philadelphia, he too appeared at ease, rushing for 146 yards and directing three long scoring drives.

Newton has been motivated by Jones’ success, and the veteran has risen to the task thus far in preseason. In the win over the Eagles, Newton went 8-for-9 for 103 yards and a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers, with his only incompletion being a drop by running back James White.

With spikes and drops removed, tonight’s completion percentage is:

Cam Newton has an 88.9% approval rating, whereas Mac Jones has an 88.9% approval rating. pic.twitter.com/i677Ms077s

20 August 2021 — PFF (@PFF)

Newton remarked after the game, “I just tried to do my job.” “That’s all there is to it.”

Newton appears to be benefiting from a complete training camp, which he did not get in 2020 owing to NFL regulations imposed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. During New England’s joint practice session, he was said to have performed admirably. This is a condensed version of the information.