As the Reds’ star tried to organize a move to Manchester United, Kylian Mbappe issued a transfer challenge to Liverpool.

Nicolas Anelka has warned Kylian Mbappe that he needs to leave Paris Saint-Germain if he wants to be considered one of the best players in the world, and has indicated Liverpool may be his next destination.

After four tremendously successful seasons in Paris, Mbappe is said to have told PSG executives that he does not want to extend his contract beyond next year.

With 132 goals in 171 games, the forward is the club’s third-highest scorer, and he has earned a slew of domestic awards.

But Anelka, a former Liverpool loanee, believes Mbappe needs to leave Ligue 1 if he is to follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in winning the Ballon d’Or.

“If you want the largest plaudits, you will have to go from PSG at some point,” Anelka said in the Athletic.

“Whatever you do in Paris will be fantastic, but someone will always remark, ‘Well, you performed great for PSG, but only in France.’ You didn’t compete with the greatest players in the best league since the best leagues are in England and Spain.’

“So, if you want to be among the best, do what you’re doing in Paris with Chelsea, United, Arsenal, City, or Liverpool. Alternatively, travel to Madrid or Barcelona in Spain. Or perhaps Italy.”

Thiago Silva, a Liverpool midfielder, reportedly asked Rio Ferdinand if he could assist him with a move to Manchester United.

In 2013, Barcelona made the startling decision to transfer the midfielder to Bayern Munich for £21.6 million.

Manchester United had been linked with a summer transfer for the Spaniard before Bayern completed the deal.

Thiago allegedly called Ferdinand directly to ask if he could put in a good word for him higher up in the United hierarchy, according to Ferdinand.

However, David Moyes and Ed Woodward, who had recently taken over from Sir Alex Ferguson, turned down the 30-year-advances, old’s instead signing Everton’s Marouane Fellaini.

"Thiago called me before he left Barcelona," Ferdinand told Vibe with FIVE. "He speaks good English, and we played Barcelona on tour in the United States, and he was incredible." He was the No.10 on the field, and he.