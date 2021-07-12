As the Reds receive a quadruple injury boost, four things were noticed in pre-season training.

On Monday morning, Liverpool began their pre-season training camp in Austria.

With their teammates due to join them, a handful of players who arrived early began their preparations for the new campaign in the lovely backdrop of Tyrol.

Jurgen Klopp’s team began the season with a lactate test to assess their fitness following a summer break.

Here are four takeaways from the first preseason practice session.

After a season marred by defensive ailments, Liverpool could need a little luck on the fitness front this time around.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Joel Matip have all been photographed in training, giving them an early boost at the back.

After missing so much of the previous season due to long-term ailments, Van Dijk and Matip appear to be in a position to participate fully in pre-season.

Alexander-Arnold, on the other hand, is ready despite missing Euro 2020 due to a muscular ailment sustained prior to the competition.

For good cause, Liverpool’s pre-season lactate test is commonly referred to as the “dreaded” test.

But there is one man who appears to enjoy the grueling nature of the upcoming campaign’s preparations: James Milner.

Since this activity was added to the Reds’ pre-season routine, the Englishman has routinely outrun every single one of his teammates.

And, based on the photographs of him leading the pack in Austria, he is determined to preserve his reputation as Klopp’s fittest player.

Pre-season is not only a crucial time for players to improve their fitness, but it is also a chance for fringe players to make a statement to the management.

Kostas Tsimikas will be looking to make amends for a poor first season at Anfield in which he failed to start a Premier League game.

Takumi Minamino, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Southampton, is in the same boat.

The fact that both players were present on the opening day of pre-season – unlike a lot of other internationals – will undoubtedly help.

If Mohamed Salah is upset over being barred from competing in this summer’s Olympics, as has been alleged, The summary comes to a close.