As the proper decision was ultimately made, the Premier League must learn from Everton’s disaster.

In the end, common reason won out, and the Premier League made the correct decision.

But, once again, why it took them so long to make that choice raises more questions than answers about how they work.

Rafa Benitez discussed the club’s current Covid epidemic during his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon.

With five confirmed positive cases and an ever-growing injury list, the Blues were correct to request that their Boxing Day match with be postponed.

Despite Leeds’ request to postpone their game against Liverpool being accepted due to similar concerns, Everton’s plea was denied by the Premier League.

The Premier League ultimately accepted the postponement after the club made a second request on Friday.

But it was a complete farce that Everton was supposed to play on Boxing Day while Leeds was not supposed to make the trip to Anfield.

If Sunday’s game had gone through as planned, not only would the competition’s integrity have been called into question, but the Premier League would have had to explain why one game could be played while another could not.

Covid guidelines are included in the Premier League manual, which stipulates that the competition’s board will “only allow the rearrangement or postponement of a league match in extraordinary circumstances.”

The board makes decisions on a case-by-case basis, and the Premier League has said that if a club has 14 or more players from their squad list available, permission for a postponement will not be granted.

However, this brings us back to the word consistency.

Everton had nine outfield players and three goalkeepers available, but would have needed to bring in five young players to complete their matchday squad.

Brentford, Leeds, Leicester, and Tottenham have all been in similar situations in recent weeks, and their games have been postponed appropriately.

Everton’s game has been postponed as well, but only after a lengthy battle with the Premier League.

That should never have happened in the first place. The players’ health and well-being should always come first and be at the forefront of all decisions.

