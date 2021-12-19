As the Premier League confirms its view on the Tottenham match, Son Heung-min makes a claim for Liverpool.

Despite further Premier League matches being postponed, Liverpool’s match versus Tottenham Hotspur is still likely to take place.

The match between Aston Villa and Burnley on Saturday was the latest to be called off due to a surge of Covid cases within the Villa camp.

The Reds will face Antonio Conte’s side later today, according to a statement made by the Premier League yesterday afternoon.

“The remaining four Premier League matches scheduled to be played this weekend are now scheduled to proceed as planned,” the governing body said.

“Based on existing rules and COVID-19 postponement instructions sent to all clubs, the Board evaluates request to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis.”

Son Heung-min, a Tottenham Hotspur striker, has spoken ahead of Liverpool’s visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Spurs have struggled to find form since Conte’s arrival, but Son wants his teammates to make it as difficult as possible for Jurgen Klopp’s side, whom he confesses he admires.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the South Korean international said, “Liverpool are a really, really powerful team, and when I watch their games, I really enjoy them because the way they play is incredibly entertaining to watch as a football fan.”

“So it’s going to be a huge, huge game, and it means a lot to us as well.”

