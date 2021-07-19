As the pre-season schedule takes shape, Liverpool is expected to finalise two Anfield friendlies.

Liverpool will play Valencia and Osasuna in two pre-season friendlies, according to reports.

The Reds have been looking for a European-based team to play at Anfield ahead of the new Premier League season, which kicks off on August 14 against Norwich.

The team is also close to confirming two games against Spanish opponents in the week leading up to their visit to Carrow Road.

Following Jurgen Klopp and his team’s return from Austria, the games are expected to be played on consecutive days.

It is not yet known when they will be played, but the Reds are expected to play on Sunday, August 9 before hosting the following evening.

Liverpool want to play a game in front of a crowd before the season starts to iron out any kinks that may develop from hosting a near-capacity crowd for the first time since March 2020.

And there’s a good chance that the games leading up to the Anfield opener against Burnley on August 23 will offer match-day staff plenty of practice coping with a large crowd.

Liverpool hasn’t played a pre-season friendly in front of their own fans since beating Torino 3-1 in the summer of 2018, and the stadium’s greatest crowd in nearly 18 months was barely 10,000 against Crystal Palace in May.

Last year’s games against Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool were played behind closed doors, whereas past years saw the club play a number of local away games before embarking on their summer tours of the United States.

Liverpool had hoped to play a match against a top-level European team, and they will be able to do so when they travel to Valencia in La Liga.

The match against Osasuna has been set up as a homage to former Reds striker Michael Robinson, who died in April of last year.

Robinson, who played 52 times for Liverpool from 1983 to 1985, spent two years with Osasuna in the late 1980s before establishing himself as a respected football commentator in Spain.

The friendlies against Valencia and Osasuna aren’t the first time Klopp’s team has played two games in less than 48 hours.

