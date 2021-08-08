As the postponed Olympics come to a close, the United States leads the medal table.

As the curtain came down on the biggest sporting event since the WWII on Sunday, Eliud Kipchoge delivered a marathon masterclass and the United States edged China at the top of the Olympic medals table.

Following Kipchoge’s marathon victory for Kenya, victories in volleyball, track cycling, and basketball propelled the United States to the top of the medals tally with 39 golds, one ahead of China in the race for bragging rights.

The 2020 Games were all but over after defying an incredible build-up when they were postponed last year and came dangerously close to becoming the first cancellation since World War II, with only handball and water polo finals remaining.

Thirty-three sports were contested over 16 days in mostly empty stadiums, with spectators excluded due to coronavirus concerns and participants living in biosecure circumstances.

“Some were already talking about ‘Ghost Games,’” Olympic director Thomas Bach said at a gathering of the International Olympic Committee on Sunday.

“What we’ve seen here is that the athletes have, on the contrary, brought soul to the Olympic Games.”

A slew of great names have failed to deliver in Japan, but marathon world record holder Kipchoge proved his class by kicking in the final stages and retaining his 2016 championship in 2hr 08min 38sec.

The Games were marred by poor Japanese support due to fears of super-spreaders, and the marathon, which was moved north to Sapporo to avoid Tokyo’s summer heat, was one of the few events that allowed spectators.

“I know there were a lot of people opposed holding this Olympics because of the coronavirus,” said Tsujita, a 47-year-old flag-waving marathon spectator.

“However, I’m delighted that happened. For everyone, this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The closing ceremony on Sunday, however, will take place in a virtually empty Olympic Stadium, capping off an astonishing Games that were held mostly without live spectators but in front of a global television audience of billions.

Athletes in Tokyo have been forced to wear masks when they are not competing, training, eating, or sleeping, adding to the psychological strain of the strict “bubble” circumstances.

With lonely laps of honor and lightly attended medal ceremonies, victory celebrations have been low-key. However, the competitors’ emotions were on full display.

The most jaw-dropping moment came when superstar gymnast Simone Biles abruptly pulled out of competition due to a case of the “twisties,” a disorienting mental block.

Biles, widely regarded as the greatest gymnast in history, was able to return for the final event, the balance beam, and claimed a. Brief News from Washington Newsday.