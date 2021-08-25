As the Paralympic Games in Tokyo get underway, gold is up for grabs.

After a high-energy and moving opening ceremony, Paralympic competition got underway in Tokyo on Wednesday, with the first gold medals up for grabs in cycling, wheelchair fencing, and swimming.

On Tuesday night, the national stadium held the colorful opening ceremony, which was themed around the story of a one-winged plane attempting to fly in honor of the fortitude of the hundreds of para athletes competing in this year’s Games.

“Many doubted this day would come, many felt it was impossible, yet the greatest revolutionary sports event on Earth is about to begin,” said International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parson.

Despite the celebratory atmosphere created by a year-long pandemic postponement, with happy athletes dancing their way into the stadium, the threat of coronavirus will loom large over the event.

Because of viral laws prohibiting almost all spectators, the 68,000-seat stadium in central Tokyo was nearly empty, as would be the case during the Paralympics.

Nonetheless, for competitors who have spent years training, the competition will be everything.

On the first day of competition, 24 gold medals will be awarded in cycling, wheelchair fencing, and swimming.

Some team sports, such as wheelchair rugby, the frequently vicious battle called “murderball,” are beginning to see competition.

Brazilian swimmer Daniel Dias, who is competing in his final Paralympics and has a chance to become the most decorated male Paralympic swimmer of all time, is one of the stars scheduled to appear on Wednesday.

He already has 14 gold, seven silver, and three bronze medals under his belt, and if he can add three more golds, he would break the current record.

In a match against Denmark, Australian wheelchair rugby player Ryley Batt will be on the court as the Aussies attempt to become the first team in history to capture three gold medals in a row.

In heats, athletes were already breaking records.

Sarah Storey of the United Kingdom kicked off her effort to make Paralympic history on Wednesday by breaking her own world record in the C5 3,000-meter individual pursuit heats.

Storey has a chance to add three more golds to her tally and surpass Britain’s greatest Paralympian, swimmer Mike Kenny, who won 16 golds between 1976 and 1988.

However, the virus situation continues to be a concern for the event, with organizers announcing 16 additional positive viral cases linked to the Paralympics on Wednesday, including two athletes in the Paralympic Village whose identities have not been revealed.

The new cases increase the total number of infections linked to the Paralympics to 176, with the majority of them occurring during the games.