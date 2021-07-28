As the Olympics grapple with the withdrawal of Biles, Ledecky wins her first gold medal.

Katie Ledecky of the United States won her first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, as shockwaves reverberated around the sporting world following the withdrawal of gymnastics sensation Simone Biles from the team competition.

In Japan, Ledecky, who won four gold medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, was defeated by Australian opponent Ariarne Titmus in the 200m and 400m freestyle.

After a dismal fifth-place finish in the 200m earlier in the day, she rebounded to destroy the field in the first ever women’s 1500m race held at an Olympics, finishing more than four seconds ahead of US teammate Erica Sullivan.

Ledecky, 24, is the fourth female swimmer to win six Olympic gold medals, her first coming in the 2012 London Olympics in the 800m freestyle.

Titmus, dubbed “Terminator,” is emerging as one of the stars at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, where Australia is climbing the medals table.

The 20-year-old, who broke the Olympic record in the 800m freestyle with a time of 1min 53.50sec, still has the 800m freestyle and the 4x200m relay to complete in a grueling schedule at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Titmus replied, “Bloody fatigued, that was a tough one.” “To be honest, I didn’t think I’d be able to do it this morning, but it’s the Olympics, and there are a lot of other things going on. So now it’s just a matter of winning, and I’m extremely happy.”

Yui Ohashi of Japan achieved a medley double by winning the 200m event to go along with her 400m gold on Sunday, while world record holder Kristof Milak dominated the men’s 200m butterfly race.

The British freestyle swimmers brought the morning session to an exciting conclusion, just losing out on a world record in the 4x200m freestyle relay by more than three seconds as they defeated the Russian team by more over three seconds.

Australia also won gold medals in the men’s four and women’s four rowing competitions, bringing their total Olympic tally to six, putting them in fifth place behind Japan, who has 11.

Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands won gold in the women’s time trial on the track around Mount Fuji on Wednesday, after being left red-faced on Sunday when she wrongly assumed she had won the road race.

Fiji, the defending rugby sevens champions, have set up a thrilling final versus New Zealand later in the day.

New Zealand thrashed the United Kingdom 29-7, while Fiji defeated Argentina 26-14.

Tokyo’s early action on Tuesday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.