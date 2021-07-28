As the Olympics grapple with the withdrawal of Biles, Ledecky takes on Titmus.

As shockwaves from the tragic withdrawal of gymnastics great Simone Biles from the team competition resonated across the athletic world, US star Katie Ledecky will seek vengeance against Australian rival Ariarne Titmus in the Olympic pool on Wednesday.

In a dramatic 400m freestyle race, Titmus, dubbed “Terminator,” defeated 2016 champion Ledecky, and she now leads the times heading into the morning 200m final, with the American third fastest.

Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong came in second, and the eye-catching final also included long-time world record holder Federica Pellegrini of Italy.

Ledecky, who won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is in the midst of a demanding schedule that includes the 800m and 1500m, with the 1500m final scheduled for later on Wednesday morning.

After the 200m heats, the American had an evening off, which she believes will give her more energy for Wednesday’s final, which will be conducted in the morning to accommodate US TV audiences.

“I suppose that’s all I need to get myself re-energized for the next day,” she remarked.

In the women’s 200m individual medley, Hungary’s defending champion Katinka Hosszu is looking to make up for a poor start to the Olympics, despite qualifying second-slowest.

Men’s 200m butterfly and men’s 4x200m freestyle relay medals are also on the line.

The withdrawal of Biles from the women’s team final on Tuesday in Tokyo overshadowed the rest of the Games, putting the superstar gymnast’s participation in the rest of the Games in jeopardy.

The 24-year-old American landed in Japan as one of the main attractions for the 2020 Olympics, which were postponed due to the pandemic, carrying a huge burden of expectation as she pursued a record-tying nine Olympic titles.

However, she entered the team finals after a series of unusual missteps in qualifying.

The Russians, who won the Olympic women’s team title for the first time since the 1992 Barcelona Games, edged off the US quartet for gold.

The four-time Olympic champion claimed her stunning exit was due to her psychological state after collecting her silver medal — Biles was eligible having at least started the final.

With her teammates at her side, Biles added, “I have to do what’s right for me and focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and wellbeing.”

“I don’t trust myself as much as I used to, and I’m not sure if it’s because of my age. When I perform gymnastics, I get a little more nervous.”

Biles’ support flooded in from all sides. Brief News from Washington Newsday.