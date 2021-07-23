As the Olympics begin, medical officials reveal that at least 100 American Olympians have not been vaccinated.

Medical officials have confirmed that approximately 100 US Olympic athletes in Tokyo are unvaccinated as competitors parade into Tokyo’s Olympic stadium to celebrate the official start of the Summer Games.

567 of the 613 American athletes who traveled to Japan’s capital took out health questionnaires prior to the trip. According to Dr. Jonathan Finnoff, the medical chief of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, an estimated 83 percent of respondents said they had been vaccinated.

Finnoff told AP News, “Eighty-three percent is a significant percentage, and we’re extremely satisfied with it.”

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this estimate is greater than the total vaccination rate in the United States, which reveals that only 48.8% of people are fully vaccinated.

Taylor Crabb, a beach volleyball player, and Kara Eaker, a gymnastics team alternate, are the only two American athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

In total, 13 positive instances have been reported by the International Olympic Committee among all competitors competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

The IOC does not require athletes to be vaccinated in order to compete, but it told Forbes that it had “got assurances” that at least 85 percent of delegates were.

In early May, the Committee teamed up with Pfizer and BioNTech to donate vaccine doses to Olympians before they flew to Tokyo.

Some athletes, however, refused to receive the vaccine because they feared it might impair their performance, while others were doubtful in general.

Despite the IOC’s efforts, some people were never able to get the vaccine.