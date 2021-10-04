As the next Yerry Mina step is required, Rafa Benitez has honored his first Everton pledge.

It’s always going to be a difficult game at Old Trafford, and Everton were without a few key players.

On Saturday, you hoped manager Rafa Benitez could set the team up for success, that they would follow his instructions and put in a decent performance, which they did.

I think the performance deserved more than the point we earned, which we would have taken before the game.

As the game progressed, we created the most chances I’ve seen us create at Old Trafford in a long time. Then we detected a whiff of blood, and we believed we had snatched all three points.

United started brilliantly, as one might assume, but we managed the situation and kept it as tight as possible; after 15, 20 minutes, we began to believe in ourselves and got into the game.

They scored shortly before halftime, and you can’t help but believe that the chances we created early on but didn’t take could come back to haunt us.

However, credit to the players in the second half, who clawed their way back into the game and applied pressure to United farther up the pitch, which is something an Everton team should do.

We were compact and difficult to beat, but we were pressuring their midfield and defense, causing them to lose the ball, and we were attempting to punish them and generate chances.

Andros Townsend scored a fantastic goal, and with the offside goal, we probably deserved to win. I was quite happy with the performance, and I could tell by the players’ reactions that they believed they could have scored three points.

The season has gotten off to a tremendous start.

Benitez has gotten more out of his midfielders, as he promised when he first arrived at the club. For years, we’ve yearned for a manager who can get the most out of the players he has at his disposal.

It’s simple to go into the transfer market and sign big-name players, but you have to work as a team with the guys you currently have; you can’t go out and get 25 players.

You'll inherit some of the players there.