As the next part of Liverpool’s plan gets underway, FSG makes a £220 million long-term commitment.

So far this season, Liverpool’s season has been accompanied by a brand new song that is causing a stir on the terraces.

Reds fans have continued to chant loud and proud about their club’s apparent impoverishment since it first aired at Norwich on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

The utterly self-deprecating and tongue-in-cheek hymn begins, “The Reds have little money, but we’ll still win the league.”

The song, which is sung without hate or criticism, is, of course, about the lack of spending on incoming players during the transfer season.

Liverpool only paid £36 million for Ibrahima Konate this summer, but they were able to recoup a big amount of the money by disposing players like Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic, and Xherdan Shaqiri.

In contrast, their Premier League championship opponents went all out in the summer transfer window, bringing in players like Jack Grealish, Romelu Lukaku, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Instead, Liverpool concentrated on player retention, keeping the majority of the team that has won the Champions League, Premier League, and Club World Cup since June 2019 together for the long haul.

At Anfield, players like Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, and Fabinho will continue to make world-class contributions, while Harvey Elliott’s contract means the Reds have locked down one of Europe’s brightest young talents well into his twenties.

However, while Liverpool’s current hymn contains a sliver of truth in respect to their allegedly diminishing transfer money, the reality is considerably different from the joke.

Fenway Sports Group, the club’s owners, have never been the sugar daddy that Liverpool’s rivals are, but their long-term vision for infrastructure investment cannot be questioned, regardless of where you stand on the club’s transfer policy.

Liverpool’s announcement on Wednesday that work on the new £60 million Anfield Road end will begin on Thursday was another major step forward in the Americans’ overall plan.

The makeover, which will boost the capacity of Anfield by 7,000 to over 61,000 seats, will begin with a ground-breaking ceremony next week.

