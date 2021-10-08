As the newest stadium upgrades take place, Everton reveal magnificent new aerial imagery of Bramley-Moore Dock.

Everton have published some magnificent new aerial imagery from Bramley-Moore Dock, showcasing the site’s newest developments.

The Blues have been formally working on the dock since July, and in the last two weeks, they’ve made a lot of significant announcements.

To begin, the club ensured that all aquatic species in the dock had been successfully relocated to new homes, as well as cleansing the water of any abandoned metallic objects.

Everton then announced at the end of last week that they had commenced the process of filling the dock with sand from Liverpool Bay and the Irish Sea.

It’s predicted that the sand will be transported in three months, with 450,000 cubic meters of fluidized sand being used during that time, and that the infill will take four months in total.

Everton has now published some breathtaking aerial footage of the work being done at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Still photographs from the site in recent days reveal the hive of activity that it has become in recent months, with diggers appearing to be at work all the time.

However, new drone footage supplied by the club demonstrates this to a whole new level, with the camera flying above the site from multiple perspectives.

The video in particular provides a fascinating look at the industrial pipes used to pump the fluidized sand into the dock during the infilling process.

A voiceover also describes the new construction that is now ongoing, including the dock infill and the demolition of non-listed buildings on the site.

One photo also demonstrates how spectacular the vista from the club’s South Stand will be once it is completed.

The hydraulic tower is also seen on the site, with a voiceover verifying that the scaffolding around the building is there to stabilize it before the sand is compacted at the end of the infilling operation.

The Blues are hoping to move into their new stadium for the 2023/24 season, with a precise building plan currently in place to ensure they meet that deadline.