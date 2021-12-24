As the NBA grapples with Covid, the Nets get Harden back for Christmas.

Coach Steve Nash said Thursday that the Brooklyn Nets plan to be back in action on Christmas Day after the NBA postponed three of their games due to a Covid-19 rise that left them with too few players to play.

Nash told reporters that James Harden, who had been out due to Covid issues, has been cleared to return.

Despite the fact that teammates Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving aren’t due back until Saturday, Nash informed reporters that the club would fly to Los Angeles for a big holiday showdown with the Lakers.

According to the New York Post, Nash stated, “The intention is to fly to Los Angeles (Friday) and play Christmas.” “We had to turn off everything just to be safe.

With so many players unable to participate in team practices, Nash conceded that getting players game-ready is “tricky.” “We haven’t been able to accomplish much.

“But we do what we can, and we’ll keep adapting when new regulations and mandates are implemented.”

A league-high ten Nets players have been placed in health and safety protocols, including NBA scoring leader Durant and Irving, who has yet to play this season due to his refusal to be immunized.

Because of New York immunization requirements, he will still be unable to play in home games.

When multiple players are pushed out of action due to Covid concerns, the NBA has already taken efforts to make it simpler for clubs to use players from developmental club squads to fill out their lineups.

According to ESPN, the NBA and the NBA Players Association are in talks to shorten the 10-day quarantine period for players who test positive to six days.

If a vaccinated player tests positive, he must either quarantine for 10 days or provide two negative tests separated by at least 24 hours.

For vaccinated players who test positive but are asymptomatic, the regulations could be changed.

The NBA has canceled nine games as a result of Covid, however commissioner Adam Silver indicated Tuesday that the league is not planning a season-ending break.