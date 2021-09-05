As the ‘Most Important’ Paralympics come to a close, gold medalists in the marathon are determined.

On the final day of the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday, Swiss wheelchair master Marcel Hug defended his marathon title, as organizers praised the “most important edition” of the Games ever.

14 gold medals were up for grabs on the last day of competition, which began with the early morning marathon events and another appearance by “silver bullet” Hug.

The 2016 Rio T54 champion got an early lead on the race, and over the final two hilly kilometers, he pulled away from silver medalist Zhang Yong.

“I’m not sure how I feel. I’m simply exhausted. Hug, who won his sixth Paralympic gold medal in a time of 1hr 24min 2sec, stated, “I’m empty.”

Madison de Rozario of Australia clung on to finish one second ahead of Manuela Schaer of Switzerland in the women’s T54 marathon.

After finishing in a Paralympic record time of 1:38.11, de Rozario told reporters, “That was the longest 500 meters of my life.”

“That finish line couldn’t have arrived at a better time.”

The 27-year-old was attempting to add to her T53 800m gold from Tokyo. She also finished third in the T54 1,500m.

Japan also won gold in the women’s T12 marathon, with Misato Michishita crossing the finish line in 3:00.50.

El Amin Chentouf of Morocco won the men’s T12 marathon, while Li Chaoyan of China won the men’s T46 marathon.

Local residents were urged to stay at home and watch the action on TV by organizers, but sweet store owner Atsushi Nishimura in Tokyo’s Asakusa neighborhood told AFP that he was delighted he saw it live.

“We might have appreciated the Olympics and Paralympics more if they hadn’t occurred during a pandemic, but I believe it was beneficial for us that we were able to host the events,” he remarked.

The International Paralympic Committee’s chief Andrew Parsons proclaimed the Tokyo Paralympics the “most important edition” in history as the Games neared their conclusion.

He noted that 163 delegations competed, one fewer than in London 2012, with 86 teams earning medals and 62 capturing at least one gold.

“I have no doubt that because of the epidemic, we offered a voice to 1.2 billion people with disabilities, this was the most important edition of the Paralympic Games,” he remarked.

He went on to say, “The Paralympic movement is stronger than ever before.”

Two Afghan athletes were among the delegations, who arrived in a spectacular fashion with the Games already underway after being evacuated from Kabul.

