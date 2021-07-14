As the low-cost Schalke Ozan Kabak offer is disclosed, Liverpool fans all say the same thing.

Liverpool fans have shown their displeasure with the club’s decision not to sign former loanee Ozan Kabak on a permanent basis via Twitter.

On Wednesday evening, Goal.com journalist Neil Jones reported that Kabak had been offered to Liverpool for as little as £8.5 million.

The Reds signed the Turkish defender on a season-long loan to help them deal with their defensive crisis, which saw them lose Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, and Virgil Van Dijk to long-term injury in a matter of months.

A clause was included in Liverpool’s initial deal to sign the defender, giving Jurgen Klopp and his club the opportunity to purchase the defender for £18 million.

However, due to the emergence of Nat Phillips in the second half of the season and Liverpool’s decision to seek a deal for RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate, Kabak was permitted to return to Schalke when his loan period finished.

And when Jones revealed that Kabak was offered to the Reds for a cost that would be considered a bargain in today’s market, Liverpool fans reacted in unison.

Kabak, who made 13 games for Liverpool, wrote an emotional farewell letter upon his return to Schalke, saying: “Dear Liverpool family, I would like to thank you for the compassion and care you have shown towards me since the day I arrived.”

“I believe the experience I gained throughout my four-month time here was quite beneficial.

“My manager, Jürgen Klopp, and all of my teammates taught me a lot, and I was proud to be a part of this great family. I’ll always remember my time in Liverpool fondly, as well as the wonderful song you gave me.

“YNWA,

“Ozan.”