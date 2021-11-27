As the Liverpool star ‘abandons’ the FIFA competition, Diogo Jota’s goal celebration is explained.

Diogo Jota scored twice in Liverpool’s win over Southampton on Saturday, but he had to miss a FIFA tournament to make it.

The Portuguese international startled the opposition by scoring twice in the first few minutes of the game at Anfield, and then again half an hour later.

Jota had spent the morning competing in a FIFA 22 international qualification, but he had to leave early to catch the Saints’ 3 p.m. kick-off.

The 24-year-old celebrated his first goal of the game by sitting on the floor and pretending to play a video game.

Thiago also scored a deflected goal just before halftime for his second goal in two games.

Virgil van Dijk then scored his first goal of the season early in the second half to round up Jurgen Klopp’s side’s impressive performance.

Jota has already won FIFA competitions, having won the ePremier League Invitational in 2020 while still at Wolves.

Last year’s competition featured players from all Premier League clubs, with his soon-to-be Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold competing in the final.

On the way to the final In the semi-finals, Alexander-Arnold overcame Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling 3-2, while Jota defeated Burnley’s Dwight McNeil 4-1.

Liverpool narrowed the deficit on Chelsea to just one point ahead of their match against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon thanks to Jota’s goals.

Manchester City will also be in action tomorrow when they host West Ham United at the Etihad.