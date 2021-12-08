As the Liverpool riddle with Divock Origi continues, Mohamed Salah signs a new deal.

Jurgen Klopp was left toasting to even more at full-time on what had already been a quietly historic night for Liverpool before kick-off at the San Siro.

Liverpool’s first-ever visit to the San Siro to play AC Milan in the Champions League saw a much-changed Reds breeze past the illustrious Rossoneri to finish top of Group B.

The Reds have now won all six of their group games en route to the knockout stages, making them the first English team to do it.

“I couldn’t be prouder of what the boys achieved tonight,” Klopp exclaimed after Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi scored to seal the victory in Italy.

Diogo Jota, Jordan Henderson, and Virgil van Dijk were all left on the bench, but despite the eight changes, the Yellows still had more than enough to make it back-to-back victory over the Italian giants.

Alisson Becker captained the side on his 150th appearance for the club, while Nat Phillips, who was instrumental in Liverpool’s Champions League triumph last season, made his first start of the season against Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Phillips’ time in this group may be dwindling as the January window approaches, but he deserves to start at this historic venue against a legend like Ibrahimovic, who is 40 years old.

On his first start since May, the centre-back barely put a foot wrong, subduing Ibrahimovic and co with a timely reminder of his own special brand of defending.

A last-minute headbutt with the veteran Swede will undoubtedly be a prized war wound for a player who has swum against the current to reach this level.

Liverpool took the lead just before the half-hour mark when Fikayo Tomori pounced on Alisson’s save from a Milan corner.

Salah reacted first to Mike Maignan’s save from Alex Oxlade-shot Chamberlain’s to side foot home, bringing the visitors back into the game.

It was the Egypt forward’s 20th goal of the season, and it came just before Christmas. “The summary has come to an end.”