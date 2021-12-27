As the Liverpool quartet returns, Jurgen Klopp reveals additional Covid cases.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that the club has got a triple fitness boost, but that Covid-19 still a problem.

After testing positive for coronavirus, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and Thiago Alcantara were all ruled out of Liverpool’s last Premier League match, against Tottenham Hotspur.

Klopp’s squad selections were severely constrained as a result.

Thiago has returned to training with Van Dijk, Fabinho, and Jones ahead of Tuesday’s league match at Leicester City, according to him.

Despite the good news, Klopp provided some insight into how the illness is still affecting the Reds.

“The lads who had to isolate or were exposed to Covid have returned. Klopp said in his pre-match press conference, “That means Fab, Virgil, Curtis, and Thiago.”

“The most recent was Thiago. He joined the team for the first time yesterday (Boxing Day).

“We have one young athlete who is currently isolating, as well as two staff members, so it’s quite difficult.” It’s a bit like a lottery every morning when you walk in.

“That’s the scenario, but we’re good otherwise.”

Due to a number of positive Covid cases in the opponent team, Liverpool’s Boxing Day match with Leeds United was postponed. It was one of several games that had been rescheduled for the weekend.

Leicester, the Reds’ next opponents, had a league match cancelled before the two sides’ Carabao Cup encounter last week because to their own Covid epidemic.

Despite the fact that Liverpool has fewer positive cases presently, Klopp advocated for the five-substitute rule to be reinstated during his news conference after describing the difficulties of managing a squad in the current context.

“We’ve had our first four cases, and now we’ve had our fifth, sixth, and seventh cases from staff and one young athlete,” he explained.

“You never know what might happen.” You come in this morning, conduct the testing, and then stand in front of the building, hoping that everything is still good.” “Our players had no symptoms at all,” Klopp continued, “and the two staff people had no symptoms at all.” It implies it can hit just about anyone, which makes it extremely difficult.

“When you get a positive test result.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”