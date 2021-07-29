As the Liverpool midfielder joins Manchester United, Steven Gerrard responds to the Jurgen Klopp rumours.

Steven Gerrard has admitted that rumors associating him with the job of succeeding Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool are unwelcome.

In March, the Liverpool icon, now in his fourth season as Rangers manager, won the club’s first top-flight title in ten years.

After working at Liverpool’s Academy under Klopp, the former England player moved to Scotland in 2018 to take up his first senior managerial post.

Last season, Gerrard’s team halted a long spell of supremacy for Celtic, who were looking for their 10th consecutive league triumph at the start of the season.

But, given the manner the 40-year-old has resurrected the Glasgow giants in his first senior management post, many are wondering if he may one day follow Klopp at Anfield.

When asked about the possibility of being Liverpool’s or England’s manager in the future, Gerrard quickly dismissed the notion.

When asked about the links, he told ESPN, “I can’t control any media conjecture regarding my stance.”

“I don’t embrace it, and I don’t contribute to it. All I do is concentrate on my current job, for which I am both flattered and grateful.

“I’m extremely happy here, as I’ve stated many times; it’s a great club, I’m settled, I’m happy, and I can continue to improve and help this team forward.”

After leaving Liverpool Academy this summer, Ethan Ennis has finalized his move to Manchester United.

The Washington Newsday reported earlier this month that the 16-year-old was in talks with both the Red Devils and Chelsea after turning down a scholarship offer from the Reds.

In a social media post accompanied by photos from Old Trafford, he has now disclosed that he has agreed to a deal with Liverpool’s arch rivals United.

“I am thrilled to announce that I have signed for Manchester United,” the post read. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Liverpool owes Ennis a development fee, which might be settled by a tribunal if the two teams can’t come to an agreement.

