As the Liverpool legend rings the changes at Aston Villa, Steven Gerrard puts up a’secret’ social media account.

One of the many changes made by Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard since his arrival at Villa Park is the creation of a’secret’ social media account for his players.

The former Liverpool captain took over as manager two weeks ago and got off to a flying start with a victory over Brighton on Saturday.

Gerrard has adopted a variety of adjustments in order to establish success moving ahead, some of which are comparable to strategies he utilized at his previous team, Rangers.

According to The Telegraph, the 41-year-old has a private Instagram account called ‘Bodymoor1’, which is followed by the majority of Villa’s first-team players.

According to the report, Gerrard and his coaching team discuss match analyses, training session video, and motivational stuff such as books and quotes.

At Rangers, he adopted a similar strategy to assist the Scottish club win their first league title in a decade.

According to reports earlier this week, he has made modifications at Villa’s training field, Bodymoor Heath, by banning carbonated drinks, desserts, hot chocolate, and ketchup.

During his first press conference as Villa manager, Gerrard explained his coaching philosophy, emphasizing the importance of minor gains.

“I want to bring my own style to it,” he said last week. “You have to respect other challenges from different teams,” he added. “We need to improve and see what marginal gains we can get.”

“From now until then, the long-term plan is to be successful, and we will deliver.” It’s a different league, a different style; it’s where I want to be, where I want to challenge myself; they’re intelligent players who will quickly pick up on new information.” With a trip to Crystal Palace this weekend and visits from Leicester City and Manchester City the following week, Gerrard faces significant obstacles.

On Saturday, December 11, he’ll face Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at Anfield for the first time as a Premier League boss.