As the Liverpool joke continues, Andy Robertson takes a jab at Mohamed Salah.

Andy Robertson made a social media joke on Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah’s appearance.

Salah tagged Robertson in a photo of himself in swim trunks earlier this afternoon, and the Liverpool left-back responded with a witty retweet.

“Bit of body fat to lose still,” the Scotland international joked in response to the prolific forward’s shirtless photo.

Salah’s appearance has been something of a running gag between the two, as he is admired by many for his ability to stay in top physical shape.

“He’s fortunate I kept my top on,” Robertson captioned an image of himself tensing close to the 29-year-old in September 2019. #putthis6packtoshame.” Although the Liverpool duo can crack jokes off the field, they have both been excellent professionals for the Reds this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is yet to lose this season, and many consider Salah to be the best player in the world.

“He’s a terrific player and I think at this moment he’s the world’s best and he’ll want to continue that,” Robertson said in a statement to Sky Sports News.

“He won’t want to do it for nine or ten games like he has in the past; he’ll want to do it for the entire season like he has in the past, and hopefully he will be able to do it because it offers us the best chance of scoring goals and winning trophies.”

“He stated that he would like to stay here, and it is up to him and the club to reach an arrangement.”

“I’m hoping to continue playing with him.” I enjoy playing with Mo and the other men in the area, and you don’t want to see anyone leave.”