As the Liverpool forward overshadows Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah makes a Chelsea transfer admission.

As he accepted yet another accolade, Mohamed Salah described how leaving Chelsea helped him evolve into a Liverpool superstar.

Salah has been named the newest recipient of the Golden Foot award, an international honor granted to players aged 28 and up who distinguish out for their on-field performances and personalities.

While the Egyptian was in Liverpool preparing for their Merseyside derby against Everton on Monday, his wife was in Monaco to accept the trophy on his behalf.

And Salah believes that leaving Chelsea for Fiorentina and then Roma in Italy helped set him on the path to Liverpool’s eventual tremendous success.

He remarked of his time in Italy, “It has helped me a lot.” “I had to revamp the football and culture at Chelsea when I was there.

“I needed to modify my football, so I moved to Italy, where I performed well and which has aided me in getting to where I am now.

“I had a fantastic experience there, and the fans (both Fiorentina and Roma) were incredible. They showed me affection.

“I have fond memories of my time there, which is fantastic. They helped me grow as a person and a player, so thank you very much, and perhaps we’ll see each other again soon – maybe play against each other!” Previous winners of the Golden Foot, which began in 2003, include Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, and Ryan Giggs, while Lionel Messi, who controversially won his seventh Ballon D’Or on Monday night, has yet to receive the award.

Salah then added: “Winning any award is fantastic, but this one is particularly noteworthy because it has been won by a number of renowned football figures. As a result, it’s unique.” Salah has had an outstanding start to the season, scoring 17 goals in 18 games for Liverpool, who are through to the Champions League knockout stages and are only two points behind Manchester City in the Premier League.

When asked which he would want to win by Sky Sport in Italy, he said, “I always repeat that I love to win the Champions League.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”