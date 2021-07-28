As the latest priority clears, Marcel Brands must recreate the early Everton transfer trick.

Everton completed their first three transfer window purchases last week, but their work is far from done.

Rafa Benitez recently welcomed newcomers Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, and Demarai Gray to Goodison Park, all of whom addressed key areas of the squad that required quality reinforcements.

However, supporters’ focus has already shifted to another position, with a new right-back remaining high on many people’s wish lists.

Everton have been looking for a long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman for some time, and many fans believe this window will be a wonderful opportunity to finally get their man.

Denzel Dumfries has been linked with a move to Merseyside all summer, but while his name is still being mentioned, The Washington Newsday understands that other options are being considered.

Regardless, the right-back position was brought up on the most recent Royal Blue Podcast.

Marcel Brands should be seeking for a replica of a deal he obtained at the outset of his Blues stint, according to host Adam Jones, who was joined by Sam Carroll and Connor O’Neill.

Sam I think it’s right that the club prioritizes a right-back, whether it’ll be Dumfries or not, isn’t it?

I believe that is where one of Everton’s “marquee” signings should be.

That, I believe, is one, and it’s something Marcel Brands has done previously.

People were understandably concerned when he arrived, wondering how we would ever replace Leighton Baines. Baines had been a part of my and your lives since we were kids.

He made that shirt his own for the better part of a decade, and I remember thinking there was no way we’d be able to accomplish it, especially with our transfer record at the time.

Lucas Digne, on the other hand, has established himself as one of Everton’s best recent buys. When you consider that he cost us roughly £18 million, I believe we would be looking at north of £50 million for a player of his caliber if we sold him tomorrow.

Marcel Brands has done it before; will he be as successful this time?