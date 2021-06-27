As the knockout stage of Euro 2020 approaches, here are five things to consider.

The last-16 line-up for Euro 2020 was finalized on a dramatic evening, as three-time champions Germany waited until the last minute to gain qualification.

The race to the final at Wembley on July 11 promises more drama, with Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo on the cusp of shattering yet another record and England looking to end a 55-year drought for a major prize.

As the tournament approaches the knockout stage, the PA news agency looks at some of the hot topics.

Just Ron a little more

Holders Portugal will face FIFA’s top-ranked squad Belgium after Ronaldo’s penalty double in a 2-2 Group F tie with world champions France. In the process, the Juventus striker surpassed veteran Iran forward Ali Daei’s 109 international goals, and a goal against the Belgians will give him a new honor. Roberto Martinez’s men have been the target of three of his goals thus far. A fourth may be invaluable.

Isn’t it great for Southgate?

The latest episode of one of international football’s biggest rivalries will take place at Wembley Stadium. From Geoff Hurst’s hat-trick in England’s 1966 World Cup final victory to Gerd Muller’s four-year reign-ending strike and the Frank Lampard goal-that-never-was in South Africa in 2010, the match has rarely been dull – as Gareth Southgate knows all too well. The England manager’s penalty in the Wembley shoot-out against Germany was saved, ending England’s Euro 96 hopes in the semi-finals. It would be nice to have some vengeance.

Dutch bravery

Euro 2016 semi-finalists as a surprise After navigating their way through a grueling Group A and a demanding travel schedule that has brought them from Baku to Rome and now Amsterdam, Wales are threatening a repeat. Robert Page’s men face a Denmark side which has coped admirably with the emotional trauma of Christian Eriksen’s collapse on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest in their opening fixture, buoyed by a tide of support both at home and from the football family in general. Gareth Bale and his teammates may be regarded underdogs in this situation, just as they were previously. (This is a brief piece.)