As the Kings’ Playoff Aspirations Remain Uncertain, Luke Walton’s days in Sacramento are numbered.

The Sacramento Kings haven’t made the playoffs in nearly 15 years.

Vivek Ranadive, the team’s owner, wants to make it past the regular season for the first time, but it appears that some decisions may have to be made.

Luke Walton, the head coach of the Sacramento Kings, is currently on the hot seat.

Sacramento has lost their last four games to the Indiana Pacers, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, and Oklahoma City Thunder after starting the season with a 5-4 record.

Following a 129-107 thrashing of the Detroit Pistons on Monday, November 15, the Kings were able to snap their four-game losing streak.

The victory, on the other hand, was merely a gift.