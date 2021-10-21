As the impact of Jurgen Klopp’s appointment becomes obvious, Liverpool establishes itself as the Premier League’s premier team.

There are numerous statistics that demonstrate Liverpool’s success under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds went 44 games without losing in the league between January 2019 and February the next year, winning 39 games in the process.

Then there was the run of 68 games in the Premier League without losing at home before the loss to Burnley in January. Indeed, they haven’t been beaten in the Premier League in front of their own fans since April 2017.

The Reds have now scored at least three goals in eight successive away matches in the English Premier League this season.

In 95 seconds, Liverpool’s first name appeared on the Manchester United teamsheet.

And their win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday extended their unbeaten record to 21 games in all competitions, which includes the final nine games of last season and the first 12 of this season.

But where does that place in the grand scheme of things for Liverpool?

It’s their longest such streak in the Premier League history, with the previous best coming in 1995/96, when the Reds went 20 games without losing in the middle of the season.

It also matches Liverpool’s unbeaten streak of 21 games in 1964/65, the season in which they won their first FA Cup.

The Reds haven’t gone this long without losing since the 1988/89 season, when they went 24 games without losing under Kenny Dalglish.

Dalglish’s team had done the same the previous season, going 22 games without losing from the end of the 1985/86 season to the start of the 1986/87 season.

Liverpool also went 22 games without losing in 1980/81, and in their debut season in the Football League as a Division Two team in 1893/94, they went 23 games without losing.

The longest unbeaten streak in all competitions is 25, set by the Reds in 1981/82, when they went 15 games without losing and then went 10 games without losing the following season.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool has a reputation of going on long winning streaks, having gone 18 games without losing in 2017/18 and 19 the following season.

There’s one more scene that needs to be mentioned.

Liverpool went 19 games without losing in 2019/20 before losing.