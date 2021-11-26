As the ‘ideal’ Liverpool position is revealed, Jurgen Klopp is told where he is going wrong with Takumi Minamino.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Takumi Minamino would be ‘ideal’ in the number 10 position at Liverpool.

The Reds’ forward, who is approaching his two-year anniversary at the club, has struggled to make an impact for Jurgen Klopp’s side since joining in January 2020 from Red Bull Salzburg.

Minamino only made a few appearances during the club’s title-winning season in 2019/20, and he only started two league games last season before being loaned out to Southampton in February.

The 26-year-old was used as a number ten during his time on the south coast, where he scored twice in ten games, and Hasenhuttl believes that this is his most efficient position on the pitch.

“Minamino was an excellent addition to our team. He played a few solid games for us and scored a couple of good goals. “He was a tremendous help in the number 10 position,” Southampton manager Claude Puel told HampshireLive ahead of Saturday’s match against Liverpool at Anfield.

“Now that he’s back at Liverpool, you can see that he’s getting his opportunities to play.” Jurgen is giving him opportunities, and he is taking them – despite the fact that he is up against amazing, powerful forwards up front.

“That would be just great for Taki if it wasn’t for Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota in that deeper number ten position,” Hasenhuttl continued.

“It’s not easy to play ahead of those players, but that’s what a Champions League-winning group is all about!”

Minamino has scored four goals in eight appearances since his return to Liverpool, and has started the last three league games as a substitute.

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane set to compete in the African Cup of Nations, the former Salzburg player could be in line for more opportunities.

Hasenhuttl said he is ‘glad’ to see Minamino gaining minutes on the pitch as his Liverpool career continues to take form.

“It was a pleasure to work with him. “He was a terrific character, and I had a lot of fun with him,” the Austrian added.

“Whenever I watch him playing games, it makes me happy.”