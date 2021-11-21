As the global outcry grows, a new video of a Chinese tennis star emerges.

As worldwide pressure rises for information about Peng Shuai’s whereabouts after she accused a former vice premier of forcing her to have sex, Chinese official media released a video on Saturday pretending to show her happy and well.

Hu Xijin, the outspoken editor of the Global Times newspaper, appears to be strolling into a restaurant wearing a coat, knit cap, and face mask in one of two videos uploaded on Twitter by the 35-year-old.

Peng, a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion, sits at a table, maskless, chatting with guests over a dinner in the other video footage.

The validity of the videos could not be verified by AFP.

The second video, Hu stated on Twitter in English, “shows “In a restaurant, Peng Shuai was having dinner with her coach and friends. The video content plainly indicates that they were shot on a Saturday in Beijing.” The topic was “tennis matches,” and a man seated next to Peng and two other women said, “Tomorrow is November 20th.” But one of the women swiftly interrupts him, saying, “It is Sunday, the 21st.”

The conversation appears to be pre-recorded. It was shot with a cell phone in the twilight hours. In the video, Peng appears to be at ease.

Peng hasn’t been seen in public since stating earlier this month that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli, who is now in his 70s, “forced” her into sex during a multi-year relationship.

The assertions, which were posted on the Chinese social media website Weibo, were promptly removed from the Twitter-like platform, and Peng’s whereabouts have been unknown since.

“It remains unclear if she is free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without coercion or external interference,” Women’s Tennis Association president Steve Simon said of the new videos, adding that while he was “glad” to see the images, “it remains unclear if she is free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without coercion or external interference.”

In a statement, Simon added, “This video alone is insufficient.” “I’ve made it plain what needs to happen, and our relationship with China is at a fork in the road.” A rising number of people in the sports world and beyond, including the US government and the United Nations, are curious about Peng’s whereabouts.

Late Friday, photos of a smiling Peng appeared on a Chinese state-run Twitter account, but their authenticity could not be verified, and the person did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

The four images were shared by the Twitter account @shen shiwei, which has been labeled as "Chinese state-affiliated media" by the social networking platform.