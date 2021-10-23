As the FSG poker game unfolds, Mohamed Salah’s contract admission is frighteningly familiar for Liverpool.

A critique of the modern footballer is their rising capacity to say nothing at all in a world where there are more outlets than ever before to express oneself.

There must be an idiot’s guide supplied to every Premier League player outlining how to answer to any subject involving even a smidgeon of controversy for all the interviews and social media platforms.

While politicians are notorious for refusing to answer questions, the modern footballer, naturally, prefers to hedge his bets.

Consider Mohamed Salah’s most recent revelation about his Liverpool future, which comes ahead of his contract expiring in 2023.

He told Sky Sports before of Sunday’s match against Manchester United, “It does not rest on me.” “If you ask me, I’d like to stay till the end of my football career,” he says, “but I can’t say much because it’s out of my control.” It all depends on what the club wants, not on what I desire.

“At the present, I don’t think I’ll ever play against Liverpool; that would be disappointing.”

“I don’t want to talk about it because it’s difficult.” It would make me very sad; at the moment, I don’t consider myself as a Liverpool fan, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens in the future.” The ideal response. One that won’t enrage your present club’s fans, and one that won’t result in you getting egg on your face if you disagree with such sentiments.

The upbeat individual notices a player who expresses his desire to remain at Liverpool. A player refuses to close the door on a possible exit, according to the pessimist.

So, do you have a half-full or half-empty glass?

Salah has used diplomacy in the past when it comes to his future, with the Egyptian sending tongues wagging twice in discussions with Spanish media last season.

“I believe Madrid and Barcelona are two of the best clubs in the world… When asked about rumors of a move to La Liga in December, he told AS, “We never know what will happen in the future, but right now I’m focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League with my club.”

“That’s a tricky one,” he answered, “but right now I can say that everything is in the hands of the club.” “The summary has come to an end.”