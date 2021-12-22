As the first AFCON exit is announced at Liverpool, Mark Clattenburg issues a strong warning to Harry Kane.

For Tuesday, December 21st, here is your Liverpool evening digest.

The 2-2 draw between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday was contentious to say the least, according to ex-referee Mark Clattenburg.

Spurs striker Harry Kane was only given a yellow card for a dangerous studs-up lunge on Reds defender Andy Robertson despite being down a goal.

Referee Paul Tierney changed his decision after consulting VAR and sent out Robertson after he fouled Emerson Royale and was booked.

The England captain was allowed to continue on the field following his challenge because Robertson was ‘leaping when fouled,’ which meant the Tottenham star didn’t catch him as hard.

Current referees, according to Clattenburg, must ‘understand footballers.’

The complete story may be found here, thanks to Hannach Pinnock.

Liverpool will be without Naby Keita in January after he was nominated in Guinea’s African Cup of Nations team.

The competition begins on January 9 and concludes on February 6.

Because of Covid laws, there’s a chance Keita will miss not only Premier League games, but also the Carabao Cup semi-finals and FA Cup fourth round if the Reds advance in those cup tournaments.

The complete story may be found here, thanks to Theo Squires.