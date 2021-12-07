As the ex-Liverpool player departs at the age of 40, Rafa Benitez’s signing is given a memorable send-off in the final match.

In his final outing as a professional player, former Liverpool star Maxi Rodriguez received a memorable send-off.

Last month, the 40-year-old announced his retirement from a professional career that stretched more than 20 years.

Rodriguez joined Liverpool as one of Rafa Benitez’s final acquisitions at Anfield in January 2010 and quickly established himself as a fan favorite on Merseyside.

In what was Rodriguez’s final game as a professional, his current team, Newell’s Old Boys, played Banfield in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Rodriguez started the game and played 58 minutes before being replaced by Newell, who gave Rodriguez a fantastic send-off.

The entire stadium erupted in applause and chants for Rodriguez as his name was called, which was followed by a fireworks display inside the stadium.

As he slowly made his farewell bow in front of a 40,000-plus audience at the Estadio Coloso Del Parque Marcelo Bielsa, players from both sides, as well as the referee, approached an emotional Rodriguez to congratulate him.

Rodriguez made 73 appearances for Liverpool and scored 17 goals before departing in 2012 to rejoin his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina.

He was instrumental in Liverpool’s League Cup victory in 2012, scoring one of the Reds’ goals in a 2-0 quarter-final victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Rodriguez spent time with the Uruguayan team Penarol before returning to Newell’s in 2019.

With 173 goals in 611 appearances, the former Red’s playing career comes to a close.