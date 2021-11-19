As the ex-Liverpool partnership prepare for a reunion, Adam Lallana admits to being surprised by Steven Gerrard.

Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has expressed his surprise at Steven Gerrard’s decision to retire at the age of 36.

In what was Lallana’s first season at the club and Gerrard’s last, the two spent the 2014/15 season together at Anfield.

Gerrard finished his playing career with the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer before moving on to the Liverpool Academy as a coach.

The now-Brighton midfielder Lallana has stated that the Reds icon expressed his intention to step into coaching, though the news came as a surprise to him.

“Stevie stated he intended to go into management before he headed to the LA Galaxy,” the 33-year-old added.

“However, I was surprised he stopped playing when he did because he was clearly capable of doing so.”

“However, he clearly wanted to get into management and took the Liverpool under-18s job, which was an excellent first role.” He was free to make errors there, but he most likely learned a lot, and he hasn’t looked back since.” During his three-and-a-half years at Rangers, Gerrard demonstrated his coaching abilities, restoring the club’s standing as the team to beat in Scotland.

But Lallana is unsurprised by his performance in the dugout, as he recognizes that the Liverpool legend’s ‘aura’ has had a huge impact on his ability to command the respect of his teammates.

He told Brighton’s official website, “Stevie’s simply got this vibe around him.”

“All he has to do is step through the door and into the room, and the vibe shifts for the better. That is what he contributes, years and years of top-level performance.” You almost forget he’s Steven Gerrard once you start talking to him. He’s a nice individual who will go out of his way to assist you. He has a lot of attributes that make him a good manager, and he has a mix of them.” The former Liverpool partnership will be reunited in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon when Aston Villa hosts Brighton.

Despite their undeniable regard for one another, Lallana’s primary goal at Villa Park is to win three points.

“I haven’t spoken to him since he was appointed; I’m sure he’s been overworked.”

The summary comes to a close.

“